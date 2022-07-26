Podcast: This is going to be a short episode

Donna is feeling a little under the weather, but she is going to power through it. First up, long time listeners of the pod will know that Caddy and Donna rarely drive anywhere together in the same car. Finally, we get some insight as to why.
Caddy has been decorating the studio to get ready for their big YouTube live debut. Here the latest and greatest on how that’s going.
Alan Jackson is going to be a grandfather! Find out what his grand baby will be calling him. Jamey Johnson updates, too. It’s a country music heavy episode!
And last, but certainly not least, Caddy and Donna pay tribute to Jay Grover, a dear friend who recently passed away. They attended his funeral this weekend and had a chance to reflect on some of their best memories, including – yes – the now infamous wet t-shirt contest years ago at Country Fair. And, as it turns out, the WINNER of that contest recently messaged Caddy on social media. He reads what she had to say live on air.
Any ideas for Caddy on what to deck the studio out with? We’re all ears. Text or call 770-464-6024. We’d love to hear from you.