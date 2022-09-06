Podcast: Things that Donna thinks in her head

On today’s episode of the Cadillac Jack - My Second Act podcast it’s all country music and Georgia Bulldogs. And we wouldn’t have it any other way.
Donna opens the show as she often does with some advice for all parents, and it really comes down to this: hug your kids! Especially dads with their girls and moms with their boys. They need it. They may not know they do, but they do. Caddy tests the theory. Sorry Charlotte.
HBTFD?! Caddy recaps his adventure with Second Wind Dreams and Mr. Parker down to Mercedes Benz Stadium to see the Dawgs absolutely throttle the Oregon Ducks. Caddy got to see the Dawgs in all their glory in person on the 50 yard line. Row 1. Go Dawgs.
Maren Morris has put her money where her mouth is. In 24 hours she has helped to raise over $100k for trans youth in crisis. This is all in response to the ongoing fiasco with Brittany Aldean (Tucker Carlson is involved now, too) and her perceived anti-trans social media post. Donna and Caddy discuss why this story just won’t go away.
Donna shares one of the things she loves most about Caddy on today’s episode. What is one of your favorites things about your spouse? Call or text 770-464-6024 and let us know!