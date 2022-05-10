Podcast: “They just want to be with a cougar.”

Happy (belated) Mother’s Day to all the mothers out there! Especially all the moms listening to Cadillac Jack - My Second Act today. Just for you, Donna has a Mother’s Day shopping story about a man she ran into that just…didn’t get it.
Donna’s summer smash hit is going viral. What’s even better than your first big single going viral? Swag. That’s right. Details on You’ve Been Cooter Browned t-shirts coming soon. Get them while they’re hot! We’re talking about the t-shirts.
Tributes are coming out left and right for Naomi Judd. She was a superstar and a world renowned. Keith Urban is on his European Tour and just paid tribute to her in Manchester City. Will her family still go on their planned tour this fall? Caddy and Donna discuss.
All that and more on today’s episode of Cadillac Jack – My Second Act!
What kind of swag would you want to see wrapped in some Cooter Brown? T-shirt? Mug? Hat? Text or call 770-464-6024 and we may just hook you up!