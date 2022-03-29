Podcast: The slap heard round the world

Get your fill of the latest news in entertainment on this episode of The Cadillac Jack – My Second Act podcast. Get Caddy and Donna’s takes on the Will Smith slap and the passing of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins.
First off, Donna is going to need a bookie. She has moved past her digi-games, but she’s ready to put down a bet or two. Problem is, every time she tries, she finds out she can’t. Because it’s illegal. So if you know of a bookie in the north Atlanta metro, help her out.
Wow, what a mess Will Smith has got himself into. By now you have heard about or seen the slap heard round the world at this year’s Oscars presentation. Will Smith lost his cool when host and comedian Chris Rock made a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett, and a medical condition she has. He hopped on stage and slapped an unexpecting Rock, who continued the show a bit shaken. Hear Caddy and Donna’s take on the whole fiasco.
Legendary drummer and member of the Foo Fighters band, Taylor Hawkins, was found dead in his hotel room at the age of 50. He had several drugs in his system according to preliminary toxicology reports, but we still don’t know the whole story. Caddy and Donna talk about the struggle of addiction and the family he leaves behind.
It's a heavy show at times, but it's real talk and what you have come to expect and love from these guys.