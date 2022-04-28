Podcast: The same podcast, 22 different ways

The trial is coming to a close, and I have one question: who keeps the My Second Act podcast?
That's what Johnny Depp *could* be worried about, if he was a part of the show that everyone is already talking about. The good news is that he isn't, and we're giving away some concert tickets to celebrate.
We have a real issue with anti-slap laws. No, sorry, anti-SLAPP laws. (Leave it to California to try and back the Depp.) Cadillac and Donna Jack fill in the gaps about SLAPP, forensic evaluations and what you need to know to rip off Jon Pardi. (We're looking at you, Tim.) We also know a thing or two about forensic evaluations, and Cadillac and Donna Jack Then we talk about forensic evaluations and what Cadillac and Donna Jack know about them.
Some miscellaneous notes from the show, down here in the show notes:
- We keep it hot in the house
- Spend time alone in misery
- It's important for some people (men and women) to go shirtless
- Work on yourself
- Did you know you can put a call on hold?
- Tim McGraw has stories to tell
- Subscribe to The Letter by texting LEFTONRED to 22828
And last but not least, a reminder of the hill that I'll die on: Cadillac Jack is a child actor. - EP Carl