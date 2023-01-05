Podcast: The Podcast About Nothing

We're off book here on Cadillac Jack: My Second Act. Or is it off script? Off the rails? That's probably the one. For the first time in some 300-odd shows, this episode does not have a run-of-show. We have no guidance. No agenda. It's sort of like that Seinfeld episode where George becomes a screenwriter.
Have you ever read or heard about someone's New Year's resolutions and just thought… really? The inside voice is a powerful tool that we… do not use on this episode. We're calling it hot. You just want everyone to know that since Darren left in August you've been dreaming of going to Paris with Jimmy. Let's be real.
We also talk about our Dawgs, Kirby Smart and why he should show us his "happy."
Then there's a mention about how we're taking on Bono and avoiding tantric sex. Like I said. A podcast about nothing. Have nothing to say? Leave us a silent voicemail. 7704646024.