Podcast: The only fan-voted podcast

Drop your socks and head to Hill Valley. It's back to the future on Cadillac Jack: My Second Act.
Somebody told Kane Brown you can only host CMT Awards two years in a row. We are… not going to correct him. (Because he's too calming.) Regardless, we do want to know how much of Monday's show was pre-recorded. Spoiler alert: it's probably more than we all expect.
Then Donna talks about how to handle turbulence, whether it's on a plane or in a family. It's a serious, sentimental segment. So naturally, we go straight from there into why one pod peep "is 99% sure she saw the beaver."
The show ends with an interview that you may have heard before. Or at least, you may recognize the voices. Watch for the changes and try to keep up. Then write your own plinko and send it our way. 7704646024.