Podcast: The Learning Podcast

Welcome to TLP, a new show from Cadillac Jack: My Second Act. It's a new kind of manor. One with cougars.
We kick it off by talking Stetson and the Dawgs. "Ringy-ding-ding, ding dong. Just give it back to the fans!" We're thinking that he just got out of bed on the wrong side, was burned a few times or just overall is a sour grape. It's a shame for UGA.
What's better - the spare or the knight? Donna and Caddy talk Prince Harry's book deal and how many royal secrets may still be laying around.
Noma is closing in Denmark and we're all pretty upset about it. Where else will we spend $500 per plate?? It's a good segue into a segment of Dine or Dash that'll be sure to siphon up your hips. The show ends after a few moments covering nearby tornados and personal protection in general. Just… hear me out. Then call and complain. 7704646024.