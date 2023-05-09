Podcast: The dingo ate my baby

Welcome to the Cadillac Jack – My Second Act podcast! You knew we would have some thoughts on the King’s coronation.
But first, Donna has a story about a Olivia dropping off her Life 360 radar. You know, the app she uses to track her children’s every movement (Caddy still refuses to participate). All is well, but the experience sure made for some high anxiety.
After another mass shooting in Texas, Donna and Caddy talk about the state of gun violence in the country, what is going on, and the potential reflection it is on the state of the country’s mental health. Donna does have a silver lining to offer listeners, though.
All hail King Charles! King Charles was coronated over the weekend and Donna discuss the pomp and circumstance. Can someone please get Katy Perry a seat?!
Do you track your family using Life 360 or something similar? Let us know. Text or call 770-464-6024.