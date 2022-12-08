Podcast: The day the roof caved in

You know how sometimes national car manufacturers make an error so bad they have to call back a bunch of vehicles? Well, it happened to the Jacks. With the shingles. On their roof.
So today's episode of Caddilac Jack: My Second Act got off to a rough and drippy start. Just call us stormy.
What's the fastest way to catch a copyright infringement complaint? Donna and Caddy's new segment - the top 100 TV theme songs of all time. You'll hear a few choices as selected by YOU, in The Letter from this past week.
Then we go first comes love, then comes marriage. Do you love Parker McCollumn, like Caddy, or do you love "drive your truck off a bridge" songs, like Donna? We touch both in the Hype Song segment as part of our designation as a semi-music podcast. We round up with a few segments that tease to next week, and along the same lines we talk Blake Shelton on the cover of People magazine. Do you consider yourself gaslit?
We return to an original MSA topic - families tracking families. Who's in your circle? Let us know. 7704646024.