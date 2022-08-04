Podcast: The bonus parent

Alright, let's go. It's time for the August 4th, rising moon, leo aligned, Cadillac Jack: My Second Act podcast.
Caddy went to producer Carl's favorite place this side of the Mississippi. The Splish Splash Laundromat. It got a little slippery.
Then importantly Donna talks about being a bonus parent, and we think a lot of listeners will relate.
Tyler Hubbard has launched a single career for his own Second Act. The Florida Georgia Line artist is out, about and rumbling on. But if you offered him $1 million to go back, does he?
Josh Turner also joins the show. Or does he? Listen about 34, 35 minutes in and you (definitely) will find out. Listen closely, then let us know. 7704646024.