Podcast: The 2022 CMA Awards with the Jacks

On today’s special episode of The Cadillac Jack – My Second Act podcast, Caddy and Donna sit down to discuss last night’s CMA Awards.

The 2022 CMA Awards night was hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning and was full of highlights, funny moments and recognitions of artists we lost this year. Reba McEntire, Miranda Lambert and Carrie Underwood opened up the night by paying homage to Loretta Lynn.

There were definitely some snubs, but for the most part, we think the right folks walked away with the hardware. Listen to Caddy and Donna’s takes on their favorite moments!

And the winners are…

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Luke Combs

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

“‘Til You Can’t” – Cody Johnson

ALBUM OF THE YEAR 

“Growin’ Up” – Luke Combs

SONG OF THE YEAR

“Buy Dirt” – Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR  

Lainey Wilson

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Chris Stapleton

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

Old Dominion

VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR

Brothers Osborne

MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR

“Never Wanted To Be That Girl” – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde

MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR

Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR  

“‘Til You Can’t” – Cody Johnson

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR  

Lainey Wilson

What was YOUR favorite moment from the awards show? Call or text 770-464-6024 and let us know!