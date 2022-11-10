Podcast: The 2022 CMA Awards with the Jacks

On today’s special episode of The Cadillac Jack – My Second Act podcast, Caddy and Donna sit down to discuss last night’s CMA Awards.
The 2022 CMA Awards night was hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning and was full of highlights, funny moments and recognitions of artists we lost this year. Reba McEntire, Miranda Lambert and Carrie Underwood opened up the night by paying homage to Loretta Lynn.
There were definitely some snubs, but for the most part, we think the right folks walked away with the hardware. Listen to Caddy and Donna’s takes on their favorite moments!
And the winners are…
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
Luke Combs
SINGLE OF THE YEAR
“‘Til You Can’t” – Cody Johnson
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
“Growin’ Up” – Luke Combs
SONG OF THE YEAR
“Buy Dirt” – Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan
FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Lainey Wilson
MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Chris Stapleton
VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR
Old Dominion
VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR
Brothers Osborne
MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR
“Never Wanted To Be That Girl” – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde
MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR
Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle
MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR
“‘Til You Can’t” – Cody Johnson
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Lainey Wilson
What was YOUR favorite moment from the awards show? Call or text 770-464-6024 and let us know!