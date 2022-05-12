Podcast: That's one way to win over a jury.

Hell of an episode here on the Cadillac Jack: My Second Act podcast. The 253rd, to be exact.
First off, it's important for you to know that we're bad with names. Like, really bad. You should also know that David Letterman is terrified. Just not terrified enough to win over the jury by fessing up to some cheese. (Just listen. It'll make sense.)
Dolly Parton has cashed out. Cadillac and Donna Jack explain how, and why no one can blame her. (Here's a hint: Pizza, with beans, no meat. Add fire sauce.)
And the final segment of the show is with pod peep Melissa Gibson. Melissa, her husband Tony, and their family have an incredibly powerful story to tell. Melissa calls in and talks to the Jacks about the importance of children safety and why CPR is such a crucial, life-saving, life-altering skill. Melissa - We so appreciate your strength and willingness to spread such an important message.
