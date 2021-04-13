There are no naps allowed on today’s episode of Cadillac Jack: My Second Act. Except for Bun, who is our podcasting Emotional Support Frenchie. She can nap all she wants.
Donna and Caddy dive right in with a look at Taylor Swift and her MENSA-level “Swiftie” fans. Taylor has the first re-recorded album out now after the decade-long rift with Scooter Braun. The Jacks explain the situation and why it means so much for the music industry that Taylor is starting on the project. to start the project. Tt’s possible that even Scooter is proud of the move. We know Keith Urban is a fan.
Cadillac Jack has said multiple times that the next big artist to go on tour will have a vaccination clause. News out of the industry has proved him wrong. Eric Church is on a 53+ city tour that wraps at Madison Square Garden in New York. Caddy has some insight on why Atlanta wasn’t on the list (yet) and Donna points to why they both might turn into roadies. It’s safe to say that there is only so much money to go around. That’s why we think there will be a race to see who is the first to dig for gold. Eric Church has solidified his position as one of the miners is on the hunt for nuggets.
Then there are a couple quick hits like the death of Prince Philip, Netflix and how to identify a Rembrandt. All that precedes a segment of Riff Raff Donna Buys (on Amazon). It’s one that you won’t want to miss, even if your credit card does. Have a tip? Let us know at 7704646024.