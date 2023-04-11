Podcast: T-shirts and edible panties

They’re backkk. After a short vacation break, Caddy and Donna are back with a new episode of the Cadillac Jack – My Second Act podcast.
First, Donna explains where they were last week. They were just busy, folks, but we appreciate everyone who reached out to ask about them! Donna had back-to-back luxury vacations and Caddy had to work. What’s wrong with that picture?!
On spring break, Donna went to Disney with Charlotte and Olivia, and let’s just say Donna could now teach a MasterClass on how to maximize a Disney vacation. She has the low down on the tickets, the rides, the fast passes - you name it. If you need help, she’s your woman. For $25. Bring a friend.
She also has some thoughts on Jesus and Easter. You’re just going to have to listen to find out what they are.
And of course, a recap of The Masters. Tiger Woods was hobbled. LIV players reign supreme. And there is some funky something going around that according to Caddy, Donna once had, too.
We will connect again on the Thursday pod when we’ll give our thoughts on the reports that T-Swift is back on the market!
Disney experiences: worst and best. We want to hear. Text or call 770-464-6024 with your stories.