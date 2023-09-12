Podcast: Story Time

Welcome to the Cadillac Jack – My Second Act podcast! On today’s show, Zach Bryan thinks he’s a big man and Coco Gauff wins the U.S. Open.
But first, Donna has an update for us on her “Everesting.” As you may remember, she is working on her plan to hike mountains and recently went to a seminar of sorts to plan and get some questions answered. Some folks in attendance reminded her – the time is now. It’s good advice in general! If you have something you’ve been wanting to do or accomplish, get started…today!
Atlanta’s own Coco Gauff won the U.S. Open over the weekend in New York City and one of the cooler parts about the entire episode was seeing the reactions from her dad, his pride in her, and the emotions on his face. It got us to talking about emotions generally, and how men handle them – specifically crying.
Also, country music up-and-comer Zach Bryan was arrested in Oklahoma and it did not go well. Audio of the event made the news and it showed that Zach things he’s hot you know what – and he trated the arresting officer with something far less than respect. Caddy has some advice for everyone out there – respect the blue.
Have you ever seen your husband/father cry? If so, what for? Let us know by calling or texting 770-464-6024.