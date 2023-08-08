Podcast: Sticky content

Welcome to the Cadillac Jack – My Second Act podcast! Garth Brooks finally weighs in on the Jason Aldean controversy and Taylor Swift makes dreams come true.
But first, Donna point out that she and Caddy have now been doing the podcast together for almost 4 years (!) and are working together on radio now. She asks Caddy what he has learned about her in this very professional environment. Careful Caddy. Tread very carefully.
Caddy gets into the Jason Aldean controversy and let’s just say Caddy doesn’t have much patience for the haters. Tim McGraw, on the other hand, has been noticeably absent from the controversy…until now. Hear what he has to say about the song that is now at the top of the Hot 100 Billboard chart.
Also, Caddy gives listeners some insight into the drama behind radio shows brining talent on air for an interview. What can hosts ask? What can’t they ask? Did Caddy ever follow the rules? Well, you know the answer to the last question, but it’s an intriguing peak behind the curtain.
Lastly, Taylor Swift made news when it was revealed she gifted employees of her record breaking Eras Tour huge bonus checks. For some, it was as much as $100,000 – life changing money. Caddy talks about his history with Swift and how none of this comes as a surprise to him.
What would you do with an extra $100,000?! Let us know by texting or calling 770-464-6024.