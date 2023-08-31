Podcast: Sooner we start the sooner we finish

Can you hear me? We're on the run here today on the Cadillac Jack: My Second Act podcast.
To kick off our new tradition, Donna starts by pointing out the irony in Caddy's life. Then she 'pivots' to an article about Atlanta magazine that has been blowing up in the media world. It's a good conversation about different types of journalism and what it means if people are recording your conversations. Sort of. Seriously though, it's an interesting conversation.
Then it's game time in the Cadillac Jack: My Second Act nation. We review some recent scores of a Caddy loss and talk Bob Barker. Too soon? Let us know. 7704646024.