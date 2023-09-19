Podcast: Some Rando Jammin' Me

Welcome to the Cadillac Jack – My Second Act podcast. On today’s show we’ve got country music and football. What more could you want? Well, maybe a B12 shot.
Are you tired? Donna is tired. So much so, in fact, that Donna has started getting B12 shots. Every Friday you can find her at the B12 store across from her store at Avalon in Alpharetta. In the rear please.
In country news this week we found out that Maren Morris is stepping away from country music. All Caddy has to say is…boohoo! She stated that she doesn’t recognize the genre anymore and disagrees with a lot of the messaging that can be found in today’s music. Thoughts? Caddy has a few.
Also, our very own Stetson Bennett is in the news, and we don’t think for anything good – but we don’t know. The Los Angeles Rams placed him on the Non-Football Injury list and Coach Sean McVay says that “some things are bigger than football.” We hope he will be OK.
Have you or can you self-administer a shot? We want to know. How do you do it?! Text or call 770-464-6024.