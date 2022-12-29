Podcast: Sketchy as crud

On today’s episode of the Cadillac Jack – My Second Act podcast, get your fill of the popular ‘Dead or Not Dead’ segment. Can you beat Donna?
So, apparently, people like to dress up like characters from the popular TV show Yellowstone. That whole rugged but sexy cowboy look. Or, at least, the ladies like their men looking like that. It’s a whole thing that Donna tells us all about.
BuzzFeed came out with a Top 10 ways to catch your significant other cheating article, and well, they might as well have just tagged us to discuss it. There are some damn sneaky and creative ways of sleuthing in this thing, but Donna’s not impressed. She has her own ideas you won’t want to miss.
Also, Caddy adds a song to the Hype Song Playlist from 1968! It’s the oldest song added to date. Can you guess what it is?
Back by popular demand, Dead or Not Dead is the segment where Donna tries to figure out whether popular celebrities in music, politics and otherwise are still alive and kicking – or if they died a long time ago and we completely missed the news. Enjoy.
Have a good Dead or Not Dead character you want us to add to the next segment? Give us a buzz. Text or call 770-464-6024.