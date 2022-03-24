Podcast: Shake your shack

Today's Cadillac Jack: My Second Act is a podcast where we talk about trends, pop culture, music and whatever we decide to talk about. Wait- that's every show.
Donna has the inside scoop on Alpharetta's latest trendy restaurant. And we're not talking about Nobu (yet). It's built up quite an appetite, too. Did somebody say JB's Pickles? We want you to think about your loved one and then tell us the one habit of theirs that you ha-, desp-, actually, never mind.
We also hear from the CBS Darling, Trevor Noah. And we *try* to hear from Kanye, but he was locked out. Too soon? Let us know. 7704646024.