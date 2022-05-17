Podcast: Shake it, jerk it and the nuts will come out.

It’s Horoscope Hour with Donna Choate on the Cadillac Jack – My Second Act podcast. She gives all of you loyal listeners an update on the status of Mercury retrograde in 2022 and what it means for your lives and the decisions in front of you.
Also, was it a fart, or wasn’t it? Caddy clears the air on the internet joke about some supposed passed wind of a witness at the Amber Heard/Johnny Depp trial.
Perhaps most importantly, Caddy brought props. Listen to the tale of his adventure with a plastic fork, a trip to Home Depot, and the dry full of acorns. And make sure to watch for The Letter this weekend for some visual evidence.
Updates on the All-American Red, White & Blue Parking Lot Party THIS Saturday at Gallery Furniture! We hope to see you there. 1600 Browns Bridge Road, Gainesville.
All that and more on this episode of the Cadillac Jack – My Second Act podcast!
Will you be at the Parking Lot Party this Saturday? Let us know! We’d ove to see you there. Text or call 770-464-6024.