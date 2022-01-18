Podcast: Separation in the studio

You know when you go through so much build up for something, and then it's not what you expect? Just a whole lot of nothing? Well, on this episode of My Second Act, we relate.
Donna and Cadillac Jack had to fight up a mountain of snow to get to the studio today. At least, that's what you'd expect if you were on social media in Atlanta this weekend. In reality they ended up across the room from each other just feeling a little… deflated. It happens.
There's a bit of coverage form the weekend and some heartbreaking news out of the city. Then we move to time tequila and therapy, three of producer Carl Appen's favorite things.
(Tune in about 34 minutes in and you'll hear his other favorite thing: funk beds over an advertisement.)
Then Kelsey Albertini calls in to share with the show about her journey to be the 'crying sax girl.' By that we of course mean the famous Red Coater who made it big during last week's Georgia game. Needless to say, we're all big fans.
Have a similar story? Wish you did? Give us a call. 7704646024.
[Programming note: if you work in the contracts department of UGA Athletics, the NCAA or ESPN, do not listen to this episode.]