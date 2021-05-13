It’s the 4th “Explicit” show in a row here on the Cadillac Jack: My Second Act podcast. That’s why this episode starts with the question of “What would Cadillac Jack do for $100?” The answers will… probably not surprise you.
The middle segment covers the international Tennifer news. Or as Matt Damon calls it, “a really fascinating story.” You’ll hear about Jennifer Anniston, Alex Rodriguez and the pining heart of Cadillac Jack. Signed, your friend Ben Affleck.
On the following segment, Caddy and Donna get tipped to the 5-part Luke Bryan documentary scheduled for later in the year. It reminds them both of a great story from terrestrial radio where Caddy got his handyman on. Well, sorta. It’s all greek to a me. On a related note, we talk about why there is really a gas shortage. “What did they think would happen when they hacked our pumps?” At least the hackers apologized. How kind of them. To round it out, we hit some Riff Raff that you don’t need. Especially if you have a thirsty dog. Seriously. Do not listen if you have any furry animals.
(Please, look for Morgan Wallen. Give him a hug. Then tell us where he is. 7704646024.)