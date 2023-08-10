Podcast: Sand in my boots

Great day to be alive here on the Cadillac Jack: My Second Act podcast.
We are back and better than ever after a tumultuous week of shows. To celebrate, Cadillac and Donna Jack are preparing for three nonstop days of Beyonce in Atlanta. Donna may even get a ticket on the way there. Who knows. We cover thee best Baes and prep for the show. After that the Jacks talk about living life and how that changes as time goes on. Donna says the most important part is the last 10% of what you do, of everything. It's at least where you have the most control. So make the most of what you can! Listen to all that and try to kind the kitty cat. Last but certainly not least:
Paging all the single ladies (who were at Taylor Swift but may still be at the Mercedes-Benz MARTA station) - just swipe your breeze card and get on. Then let us know what you think. 7704646024.