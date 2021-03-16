It’s the first show after the Grammy’s and for this semi-music podcast that means one thing: we’re going to spend a very small part of the show covering the awards.
First Donna and Cadillac Jack explain their Hype Song Playlist(s) and why they go from Jay-Z to Dolly Parton to Earth, Wind & Fire. Next, Caddy fills us in on his weekend with Olivia and their 20+ innings of softball. It mostly served the purpose of enjoying the weather reminiscing on youthful days. But watching the 4U teams’ coaches (and parents) also took Caddy down a more painful memory lane. Imagine if Dad had been out the night before and then had to catch for Mom. That’s a little bit what the segment is about. Donna caps it with a PSA of her own, reminding folks that “if you’re the team mom, get those lazy little kids to pick up after themselves.”
Not before Caddy admits to falling for a MLM. Or a phishing attempt. Plus a real life ponzi scheme. Then a quick update from TaskRabbit’s Pee Pee.
Making good on our Apple designation as a semi-music podcast, the show covers highlights from this past weekend’s Grammy awards. Harry Styles, Black Pumas and Wop. Taylor Swift, Post Malone and Wop. Billie Eilish and Wop. You’ll hear it all on today’s Second Act. You know how we’ll end the Act? With some Riff Raff that Donna bought. You properly need to hear it.
Get your tickets now for the Atlanta Auto Show, April 14-18 at the Georgia World Congress Center. Then call 7704646024 and tell us if you’ll be waiting in line for the new Ford Bronco.