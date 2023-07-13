Podcast: RIP Richard the Beaver

We're back in the kitchen here on the Cadillac Jack: My Second Act podcast and let me tell you, we brought the heat. (No really, Donna's mic is a little hot)
In all seriousness it's a great episode of the Act as Caddy and Donna Jack dive into all your favorite topics.
First up we have birthdays and Amazon purchases. Caddy claims he has never used the Mom and Pop store while Donna wants to know who is tracking their cats. Then we move onto a memorial service for Richard the Beaver which is, honestly, just heartbreaking. Big boy go bye bye.
From there we hit the Merle Haggard sex-picade storyline. How could we not? The country artist spent a few days and many nights holed up by the lake with a companion. So, yeah, we have some ideas.
We round out the show with moles and sales figures. It'll make you sick. Call us like the family we are. 7704646024.