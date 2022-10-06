Podcast: RIP Loretta Lynn

On today’s episode of the Cadillac Jack – My Second Act podcast, Donna and Caddy pay homage to a country music legend and icon.
Right before Caddy and Donna started recording today’s pod, news of Loretta Lynn’s passing broke and changed the whole script for the show, as it should have. Loretta was and is a country music icon. Caddy and Donna share their very personal stories and connections with the superstar and what she meant to not just country music, but the entertainment industry as a whole. We sure hope Donna can help Caddy find that picture. If she can, you know where you’ll be able to see it Saturday morning…
Caddy shares a story only Caddy can share about the measures he took to gas up his depleted car the other day. When he says he was on “E”, we mean the needle had moved past it and was resting nicely on the dashboard. He made it back home though, and find out what he brought back with him. We suspect he may have some regrets when it comes time for Donna to do some holiday shopping!
Ashton Kutcher, country music and so much more on today’s episode of pod. Thanks for tuning in!
Have you ever run out of gas before you could make it to the filling station? Tell us what happened! Text or call 770-464-6024.