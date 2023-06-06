Podcast: Rick Ross, Gucci Mane, Cadillac Jack

Welcome to the Cadillac Jack – My Second Act podcast! Larry the Cable Guy joins to play Can’t Beat Caddy.
But first, Donna is feeling a little sore. She says…it may have something to do with not taking home that little pink slip. You know, the one that little kids take home that tells their parents that they’d tested positive for scoliosis. Well, Donna threw hers away.
When you get a call from Rick Ross to join him at his VIP pool party after his VIP car show, you go. And that’s exactly what Caddy did. His phone “died” at the event though, so there is no photo evidence of…anything.
Larry the Cable Guy joins the pod! He takes on Caddy in Can’t Beat Caddy and it’s a real nail biter. Stick around until the end to find out who won.
Who are you hanging out with at the VIP party? Rick Ross or Gucci Mane? We know our answer. What’s yours? Text or call 770-464-6024.