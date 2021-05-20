There are a whole bunch of little green men tuned in to today’s episode of Cadillac Jack: My Second Act. Well, probably.
The episode starts off with a list of things we get excited about. But then Donna asks, “what are you excited for this week?” Well, hmmm. “It’s just easier to come up with things I’m NOT excited about.”
This episode is not 60 minutes long, but it does include audio from 60 Minutes. That’s because footage was recently declassified that may lend some credit to the existence of extraterrestrials. Donna wants one as a pet. “Dress him. Carry him around.” Anyways, something the size of a 737 descended into Pacific airspace and the US Military couldn’t identify it. Which they admitted. On 60 minutes.
After talking about aliens, we move onto Chrissy Teigen. No they are not related. Except for that they both blew Donna away. After that, producer Carl comes on the air to talk about his own Appy. You’ll hear about a new way to rent, drive and possibly be arrested in, cars. Don’t speed away.
Seen an alien? Tell us about it. 7704646024.