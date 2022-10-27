Podcast: Remembering Mr. Al

Howard “Al” Rowe, 102, of Smyrna, passed away October 19, 2022. Al lived by example, serving God and loving those around him. He was a proud, sincere, and patriotic father, grandfather, great-grandfather and companion.
On this episode of Cadillac Jack: My Second Act, Caddy and Donna share stories and remember Mr. Al. It’s not all tears on this show. Appropriately there are some laughs and smiles and chokes and jokes. And yes, even a Morgan Wallen discussion. We love you Mr. Al. This one’s for you.