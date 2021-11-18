Well we are a music and entertainment podcast after all. If you’ve moved away from Earth and live on Mars, you may have not noticed that Taylor Swift re-released her critically acclaimed RED album. Caddy and Donna have thoughts, you don’t want to miss it.
Before we even get going, the opener here concerning Eric Church is not for the light-hearted. We begin with a recap of Caddy’s trip back home. He found some things you’ll see in this weekend's “Letter.” Then, Caddy gives an update on his new radio adventure, including how you can tune in. Good news, Beyoncé is back! You can hear her on the Spotify Hype Song Playlist. And then we close with a very special pod peed. Want to get in touch? Call or text 7704646024.