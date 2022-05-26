Podcast: Read the horizon, hubbies.

This is Cadillac Jack: My Second Act and we'd like to talk about inches. One inch, in particular.
Don't wait to hear what needs to be done. Just leave your husband! Just kidding. Learn how to read the horizon, hubbies.
If you have student debt, this is the episode for you. Taylor Swift gave a commencement speech last week at NYU and she may have good news.
On a related note, how many cords did you graduate with? Stolls? Stools? Who had more- Caddy or Donna? The answer may (not) surprise you. But really, it's graduation season and we all have a lot of feelings about it.
We'd also like to know a bit about Florida, and Georgia, and the Line that divides them. So that conversation contributes to our designation as a semi-music podcast.
It can only get better form here. Right? 7704646024.