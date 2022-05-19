Podcast: Private parts on private property

Grab Captain Lee, Kate and Eddie the Bosun. We're under way here on the Cadillac Jack: My Second Act podcast.
If you don't hear anything else from this podcast, hear this: we want you to fail. Well, sorta. Donna and Caddy have some advice about learning through failure, setbacks and stalls. It's all inspired by Pinkie Cole (the CEO of Slutty Vegan) and her inspirational speech last week for Clark Atlanta University's commencement ceremony.
Caddy and Donna spend a few minutes with Johnny Cash's privates and the Billboard Music Awards. Unlike the BMAs, they might surprise you. Then Matt Griffin, CEO of Action Wrestling, comes back on the show to talk about Cadillac Jack's upcoming debut. (Caddy has questions about wiggle room.)
It's a short, sweet and slightly melodic episode. Take a listen, then let us know what you think. 7704646024.