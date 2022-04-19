Podcast: "People love dirty."

Thanks for tuning in to another episode of the Cadillac Jack – My Second Act podcast.
Have you ever listened back to some of your favorite songs from the 80’s and I mean REALLY listened to them? Well, recently Donna has, and she doesn’t remember them being so dirty! Some of them were just down right…filthy. Listen to find out which ones in particular.
Also, Donna has a story about her days wearing the Easter Bunny costume for some photos, mostly sober.
Donna from Gallery Furniture joins the show again real quick for an update to the Wolfman Look-A-Like contest! We hope to see you at the All American Red, White, and Blue Parking Lot Party on Saturday, May 21st. See you there! Gallery Furniture, 1600 Browns Bridge Road, Gainesville.
An update on Donna’s hit country song writing career and much, much more on today’s episode of Cadillac Jack – My Second Act.
