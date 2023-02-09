Podcast: Park City's newest ski instructor 

Suns out guns out here on the Cadillac Jack: My Second Act podcast. We're getting ready for Spring Break and Donna's going skiing.
Endearing and enduring stories from our lives. That's the name of the game here, as you've heard many times. Cadillac and Donna Jack kick us off down Memory Lane and on up the ski lift. We even have our own toned Ski Doula in tight ski pants.
Then we talk about allegations. Not just certain allegations (cannibalism) but also the larger picture of allegations and the danger surrounding them. We look back at the only segment we've ever removed from a show, regardless of how we felt about the subjects of the story. We're an entertainment podcast (and partially music!) but we have standards. Plus, we do run into a lot of people at parties.
We go straight from there, make a pit stop at copyright infringement, and keep running all the way through the future of country radio. There's a conversation about Morgan Wallen and how he inadvertently started the conversation of whether you can become an artist without the station. And of course, some highlights from the Grammy's.
Paging Brantley Gilbert. Have you checked your mail today? Let us know. 7704646024.