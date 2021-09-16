This week we've got another fantastic "Second Act" as we bring in Stephanie Wright, owner of Dinner A'Fare. She's got an inspiring story you'll want to hear.
PT brings in an example of what a good cameo sounds like, and it only upsets Caddy even more. Donna left the house for a whole week and it's a miracle the Choate family is still alive. Caddy stepped up to the plate by downloading a very manly app. Finally we close with an adorable wedding song, a few generous pod peeps, and some talk on whether or not the pandemic is still a valid excuse to not get things done. Have thoughts? Let us know. 7704646024.