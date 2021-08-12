We’ve got another thrilling edition of “You Can’t Beat Jack,” a pop-culture trivia show that this time ventures into the Olympics. Can Caddy rebound from his first loss in ages? We’ll find out.
We start off this episode with one of life’s toughest questions. Do you keep up with your exes? Then a letter of recommendation comes from an unlikely source. We’re already off-script as Caddy and Donna dig into the struggles of divorce, but we get back on track as we continue Donna’s review of Luke Bryan’s new documentary series “My Dirt Road Diary.” And right before we close with “You Can’t Beat Jack” we cover the breaking news of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s resignation. Want to be a “You Can’t Beat Jack” contestant? Let us know.7704646024.