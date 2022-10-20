Podcast: Olivia Wilde, Dolly Parton and why we may lose the podcast

Do you fool around? If so, you'll want to listen closely to this episode of Cadillac Jack: My Second Act.
Is she blonde? Or newly blonde? You ever see a haircut that just makes you go… silent? Well, it happened to Donna on a trip this weekend. We cover how to react in those situations and end up in Dollywood. No, really.
Then we spend a few minutes on the Jason Sudeikis, Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles.
What's worse: serving someone papers outside church on Easter? Or while their performing on stage? Olivia Wilde, Cadillac and Donna Jack swap stories and compare. It also includes some importance guidance for those who like to fool around while wearing Apple Watches. We just have one thing to say: be careful.
The show does return to Beauty and the Beast for a bit of trivia to fulfil our designation as a semi-musical podcast. (See what I did there?) And to really end the quota we take a look at Breaker Breaker One-Nine and what really gets one co-host going. It's the segment that really might kick the podcast off the airwaves. (As if- remember Episode 70?)
We do give a ring to General Lee John and return his message. It's not 23 years, it's 23 seasons. Capeesh? Don't shoot your musket this way General John. We know you're listening. Now go back to bed!
That's all we've got. Trust your hair. Hold it tight. Then give us a call. 7704646024.