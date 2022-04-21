Podcast: Oh no no, the Italian Dallas

Another day another dollar on the My Second Act podcast.
Cadillac and Donna Jack kick off the show with a list of tasks you have to do as a parent. Interestingly, a walk of shame is one of them. Just not the kind of walk you're imagining.
Then we go on to talk about how unique Cadillac Jack is. It's very unique. As in- top 2 percentile. Or is it percent? Why don't you ask Caddy, the grammar king?
And Connor Jack Oswald has been found, safe and alive. It's a relief for most- but Caddy and Donna have questions.
Finally, it's time for us to talk about Dallas. No, the other Dallas. The good Dallas. And come somebody get those dogs? Let us know. 7704646024.