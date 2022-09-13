Podcast: Oh my god! My water broke.

On the Cadillac Jack – My Second Act podcast today, Caddy and Donna share some observations and funny stories about the Queen and her underlings.
But first, have you been to a college football game recently, looked around in the bleachers, and wondered where the heck these people came from? Donna opens by discussing dramatic change in attire the young kids are wearing these days to the games. Certainly a lot different than when she was a young Evan Williams mule on the campus of the University of Georgia. Go Dawgs!
Over the weekend we saw a lot of tributes on TV to Queen Elizabeth, may she rest in peace. Caddy and Donna have a little chat about the latest, the new royal lineage, and Britain’s new King. They also talk about some gaffs by former American Presidents and First Ladies in their encounters with the Queen. As always though, Her Royal Highness always had a great sense of humor.
Anyone watch any football over the weekend? Did you catch Texas A&M and Notre Dame going down to Appalachia State and Marshall?! My goodness. I mean, good for these smaller schools for showing up to play, but how embarrassing would it be to be an alumni of one of the losing schools? Again, Go Dawgs.
I know Donna is not the only one who has been caught sneaking something into a football game. Any of our listeners out there have their own humorous experience to share? Text or call us. 770-464-6024.