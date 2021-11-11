Is that title english? Yes but it definitely requires some explanation. In short, Donna is about to bankrupt the entire Appen Podcast Network. Just another day on the Cadillac Jack: My Second Act Podcast.
We open the show this week by thanking all of our veterans for their service and sacrifice. We preview some CMA drama, more to come in our special episode dropping in your podcast feed this Saturday. In some post COVID news, Santa’s are back and they're raking it in. Then we continue the conversation on Keith Urban and the early days of his career. And finally, ghost kitchens really are scary and Adele is back in the news. As Donna said, do you have any Shibanudigiduda? Call or text 7704646024.