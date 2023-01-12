Podcast: Not your anus, but Uranus.

On today’s episode of the Cadillac Jack – My Second Act podcast, Donna is still on a National Championship high. Anyone else? She could deadlift a truck right now. Also, have you ever heard of UberFacts? Donna rattles off some randoms.
Caddy has a wild story for the listeners about a husband whose wife goes into the jungle to take a tinkle, and when she comes back, he’s gone. Did he do it on purpose? You decide. Donna speaks…from experience. Caddy blames Jay-Z.
The murder trial for Atlanta Rapper Young Thug has begun in Fulton County Superior Court. At its open, the judge bizarrely rattles off some of Young Thug’s more profane rap lyrics. Why?! How is this not jury intimidation or tampering from the JUDGE?! Caddy has thoughts, but he’ll also have follow ups when he resumes his career as a volunteer trial witness. Stay tuned for updates.
Joe Don of Rascal Flatts fame and his wife Tiffany are getting a divorce. He claims she cheated on him with her personal trainer. She claims he’s deep into narcotics. It’s a mess. And speaking of messes, Todd Chrisley does a podcast with his son Chase right before Todd is due to report to prison. Chase is allowed to ask him absolutely anything.
Lastly, Morgan Wallen drops a new song on his Instagram. Are his songs starting to…blur together? Caddy and Donna investigate.
Should an artist’s work be relevant in a trial for a crime they have been accused of? Let us know what you think. Text or call 770-464-6024.