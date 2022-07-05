Podcast: Not embarrassed. Grab and grip.

On today’s episode of the Cadillac Jack – My Second Act podcast, we talk about the insane news that Freddie Freeman may not have actually received information from his agent about the final offer from the Atlanta Braves. What?!
Donna opens the show with both a shoutout to Olivia for her birthday this week and by reminiscing on kids getting older, not having as much time for mom, and just in general the circle that is life. It goes by in a flash and everyone should enjoy every second of it – especially with your babies.
Casey Motter has been the voice of the Braves at Turner Field and now Truist Park for the last 15 years. Tragically, he passed away in his sleep last week. Caddy and Donna talk about what he meant to so many Georgians and his amazing road to the microphone. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family.
Speaking of baseball…if you are a Braves fan, you probably caught some of Freddie Freeman’s return to Atlanta and all the tears that came with it. Now we come to find out, that some of those tears may have had to do with the news that Freddie did NOT receive information from his agent on the final offer from the Braves. What?!
All that and more on today’s jam packed episode!
Teaser: On the next episode, we are going to talk about what’s going on with the aviation industry. They’re paying people thousands of dollars to book different flights…who is not taking that money?!
Ever been offered money by an airline to rebook? How much? Did you take it? Let us know! Call or text 770-464-6024.