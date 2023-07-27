Podcast: Not dead yet

We're still alive here on the Cadillac Jack: My Second Act podcast. Alive and flush with cash for online shopping. Caddy just needs to make sure they get thee address right.
In the interest of getting moved in, Donna Jack has some advice for Caddy and the cats. Just try and catch them mid stream. We also make a quick turn to that time we all had to go do child play therapy in North Druid Hills, which is interestingly where one of our EPs now lives. What do you make of that?
In all seriousness we do talk about the situation in Hoover, Alabama. It's a heart-wrenching and frustrating series of events that leaves us with some questions. Would you have pressed charges? Should the public safety officials collect reimbursements? It's alarming, and we have some thoughts.
And in the opposite direction, we have some fun playing Dead or Not Dead. Tune in and play along. Especially you, Bon Jovi. You can give us a call while you're on the boat. 7704646024.