This episode of Cadillac Jack: My Second Act features a man named Pee Pee and a Brit named Sean.
Donna met Pee Pee on TaskRabbit. He’s coming to the house on Friday to look over the trampoline. He said they’ll make do. Meanwhile the CDC has new guidance on who can hug who. You’ll hear the clip on today’s and be just as confused as Caddy and Donna.
We go to Sean, the show’s British Correspondent to fill in some royal blanks. It makes up the bulk of the show and will give the perspective of someone who is very much in support of the Crown. Before he hangs up Sean plays a quick game of Can’t Beat Jack. It’s 40 seconds of nail-biting. Find out who gets hosed.
Then there is a new series of concerts booked for the Uncorked Concert Series at Painted Horse Winery. Caddy gives a quick intro and pitches the first artist- Jeffrey Steele. You’ll hear a couple of the hits Steele has written over the years like “Shotgun Rider,” “Knee Deep” and “Stick That in Your Country Song.” To close the show, we run through a couple of pod peeps for the episode like Misty Cato.
