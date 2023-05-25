Podcast: Never fight forest fires

Welcome to flight school on the Cadillac Jack: My Second Act. Lets take off.
We're about to step next door to grab a pizza and talk about our proudest moments from school. Cadillac and Donna Jack get a few minutes into the stories before the sirens arrive. We just have one question - is he dead or alive?
Couple show and radio notes to clear up as well. The parking lot party was this weekend, Caddy books Donna for an event to get her back from the mattresses and we reminisce on some remotes with Rhubarb.
The Jacks also offer some life updates and both get a little teary-eyed doing so. Take a listen, but do it with some spunk. Then call us and we'll ball together. 7704646024.