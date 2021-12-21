Donna’s not feeling herself today, she’s about to man-handle a doctor for her fix. We’re sure in part it had to do with Caddy and Donna’s trip home this past weekend. You don’t want to miss the story.
Did you forget your ham? We’ve got your back. Caddy and Donna went to Church this past weekend and got a peek behind the curtain. But the trip home the next morning was what we on the podcast call a “marriage tester.” Caddy sleeps in full chaos and it’s bothering the family. Then we close with a special pod peep story on Eric Church. Give us a call: 7704646024.