Podcast: Mow your own grass

Does Apple really need to know when we are driving? Or how much we WEIGH? Caddy is not a big fan of the new Apple update and, generally, of technology. Plus, Donna has an idea for a new app that Caddy does not approve of.
Caddy plays some of his interview with Steve Hollman, voice of the Atlanta Hawks, where they talk about Trae Young’s recent nod to start in the All-Star game and NBA replacement players. He also may or may not have committed to a tattoo.
All that, and much more, on today’s episode of Cadillac Jack – My Second Act.
