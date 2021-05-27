Mercury is in retrograde and Cadillac Jack just has one question- what does that even mean? Donna explains the answer and let’s just say… it might make a believer out of Caddy.
Watch out Geminis. There are a few great peeks behind the Big Radio curtain on today’s show. We’ve talked about things artists have to do when they’re up and coming. Sometimes a label will trade horses with a station and their artists have to go to strange appearances. Well, one time Caddy and Donna booked Brad Paisley to play in the service bay of a car dealership. Another time they just had to watch out for a certain artist’s bag, which contained dip, cigarettes and airplane shot bottle. You’ll hear both stories, plus how Blake Shelton found himself playing a breakfast show at McDonald’s.
After that, regular panelist Jeffrey Jackson calls in to talk about the legal nuances of vaccine requirements. Then to close the show, executive producer Carl Appen has his own studio visit to explain NFTs and Martin Shkreli’s one-of-one Wutang Clan album. Questions? Don’t ask us. But do call us if you’ve seen Morgan Wallen. 7704646024.